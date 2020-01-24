B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of B&G Foods worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

BGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 371,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

