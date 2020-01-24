BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $366,060.00 and $4,987.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,974,571,003 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

