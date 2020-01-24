Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Bilibili stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

