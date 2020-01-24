Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.40. 478,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

