Biogen’s (BIIB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $280.40. 478,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,614. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.