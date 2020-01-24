BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Market Perform at Svb Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of BNTX opened at $36.70 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

