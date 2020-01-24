Biotron One Day Trading Volume Tops $329.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $17,771.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biotron has traded up 71.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron.

Biotron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

