Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

BIREF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

