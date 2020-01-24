Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,866.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.