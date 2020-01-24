BitBall (BTB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98,735.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $152,510.00 and approximately $98,735.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00074138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,339.65 or 1.00088546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033085 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,379,279 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.