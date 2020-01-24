Bitball Treasure Price Hits $4.42 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $2.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00051872 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

