BitBar Hits Market Cap of $179,691.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 140.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $179,691.00 and $1,907.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00048457 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 134.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,658.79 or 2.00969247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,524 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.