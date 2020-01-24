Bitblocks (BBK) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a market cap of $480,211.00 and approximately $7,763.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073465 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,395.13 or 0.99619483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00035434 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,689,975 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

