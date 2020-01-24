bitCNY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.36 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $150.36 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,990,900 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.