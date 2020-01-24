BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $750.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00722526 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

