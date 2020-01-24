BitCoal Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. BitCoal has a market cap of $755.00 and $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00711478 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001813 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.