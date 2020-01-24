BitCoen Market Capitalization Hits $46,574.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $46,574.00 and $439.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.21 or 0.02684431 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,181.42 or 0.96459096 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.