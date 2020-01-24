Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.57 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $322.70 or 0.03795899 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Bibox, ChaoEX and Fatbtc. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.89 billion and $3.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,495.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00707106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,240,450 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

