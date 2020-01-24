Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Hits $569,933.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $569,933.00 and $265.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00582161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00119139 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

