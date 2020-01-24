BitCoin One Price Down 7.5% This Week (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $37,139.00 and $187.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

