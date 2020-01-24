Bitcoin Planet Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.01198356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00209192 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.