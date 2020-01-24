Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $39,147.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.