Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 70.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $191,686.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

