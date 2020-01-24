Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Huobi, Trade Satoshi and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitrue, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Bitbns, CoinBene, Bibox, FCoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Coinbit, Bitkub, Poloniex, BigONE, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Kraken, Huobi, Coinsquare, Koinex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, BX Thailand, MBAex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Binance, CoinZest, CoinEx, WazirX, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Korbit, ZB.COM and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.