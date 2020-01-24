BitcoiNote Reaches Market Cap of $28,503.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $28,503.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,166,930 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

