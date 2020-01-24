BitMax Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.