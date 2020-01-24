BitNewChain (BTN) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $210.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00725392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.