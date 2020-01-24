Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $129,204.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,364,341 coins and its circulating supply is 8,364,336 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

