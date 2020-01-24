BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $3,567.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. In the last week, BitTube has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00738811 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003650 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001838 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 231,577,783 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

