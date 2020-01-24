bitUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007141 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $8.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,621,970 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

