BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,268 shares of company stock worth $4,538,343. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

