Blacer Coin (BLCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

