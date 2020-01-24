Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

