Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 454,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 182,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.