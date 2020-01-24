BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 3,274,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,570. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

