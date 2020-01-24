BlackCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,451.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin and CoinEgg. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $16,451.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,734,632 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

