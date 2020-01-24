Blackmoon (BMC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $923.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

