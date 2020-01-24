Blackmoon Reaches Market Cap of $4.62 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $4.62 million and $68.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

