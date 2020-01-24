Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.75. 3,239,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,900. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

