BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

