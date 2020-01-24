BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $96,646.00 and $1,093.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027946 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

