Blockburn (BURN) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Blockburn has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Blockburn has a market cap of $86,300.00 and approximately $69,737.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000666 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,908,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,970 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.