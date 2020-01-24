Blocknet Price Up 114.7% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $90,081.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00020991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,472,511 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.