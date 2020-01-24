BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00007586 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $353.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 59.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00024419 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000642 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006181 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000507 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,738,769 coins and its circulating supply is 26,195,803 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

