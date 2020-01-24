Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Cap Reaches $266,239.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $266,239.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

