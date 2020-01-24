BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:BKEPP remained flat at $$5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Get BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S alerts:

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.