Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

BKEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO D Andrew Woodward acquired 50,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.