BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.32.

UNP stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

