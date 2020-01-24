Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $312.84. The stock had a trading volume of 736,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

