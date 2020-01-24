Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.23. 10,759,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

